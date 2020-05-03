Thuppakki, the blockbuster 2012 film had played a crucial role in determining the career of Thalapathy Vijay, and this movie directed by AR Murugadoss gave the actor a stylish action hero image onscreen. As per the latest updates, the director is planning to make a sequel for this movie, and Vijay has apparently given a positive nod to this project.

More details about Thuppakki 2

Close sources to the director reveal that Murugadoss has already completed the script work of the movie, and just like its prequel, Vijay will play the role of Jagadeesh, an Indian Army intelligence officer who is determined to demolish terrorism.

Kajal Agarwal who played the lead female role in Thuppakki will romance Vijay in this sequel as well. An official confirmation regarding Kajal's involvement in this movie will be soon made by the makers.

Santosh Sivan who was the part of the original will be cranking the camera for this upcoming movie as well. It is still unclear whether Murugadoss will rope in Harris Jayaraj to compose the music for Thuppakki 2.

Vijay awaiting the release of Masters

Vijay fans are now awaiting the release of his new movie Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and it will have all commercial elements to satisfy the taste of Vijay fans.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in Master. The supporting star cast in this movie includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Nasser. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Masters. The film is being bankrolled by Xavier Britto in the banner of XB Film Creators.

Master was originally supposed to have its theatrical release last month. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have indefinitely postponed the release of this flick.