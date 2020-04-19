Pushpa has been one of the most trending topics on social media in the recent times. Not just one, but for many reasons. Allu Arjun, fondly called as Stylish Star, is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster and is all set to don his raw and rustic avatar for Pushpa. His first look had gone viral on the internet and we all know why.

The Sukumar directorial has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Also, it was made official that Vijay Sethupathi is going to play the lead antagonist in the film. Except for the announcement, there has been no update from the makers about the actor being part of the film.

The latest buzz is that Vijay chose to walk out of the project. There has been no official confirmation about it from the makers, but many reports online have reported that the actor is not in the project anymore. Also, Kannada actor Dhananjay has recently signed for a key role in Pushpa. But it is not yet to be known whether Vijay Sethupathi and Dhananjay both are part of Pushpa.

The story of 'Pushpa' is reportedly about wood smuggling and Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of a forest officer, while Allu Arjun will be seen as a smuggler.

There are two rumours on why Vijay Sethupathi would have chosen to quit the project. It is said that Vijay Sethupathi doesn't want to get that tag of an 'antagonist' and so chose to not be part of Pushpa. The other rumour is that the actor is not sure of being able to allot his dates to the film post lockdown as he is already busy with projects that he has to clear. Pushpa is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.