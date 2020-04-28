Rashmika Mandanna has already confessed on numerous occasions about her wish to work with Tamil star Vijay. In fact, she was one of the contenders to work with him in Thalapathy's latest movie Master, which was finally bagged by Malavika Mohanan.

Deverakonda Reveals the Secret

By her own admission, she is a fan of Vijay, but the level of her craze for him was revealed by none other than Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Well, a video clip of his comment on her desire to work with Thalapathy had largely gone unnoticed.

During the promotional interview of Geetha Govindam with Zee Cinemalu, the interviewer asked Rashmika Mandanna was asked about how she picks her movies. "The whole point for me to accept a movie is the role should have a meaning and the character should not be there for the sake of it," the bubbly girl said, stating that she does not like to be part of the movies where she needs to appear in songs and scenes with no significance to the storyline.

Deverakonda intervenes when she made the aforementioned comment and reminds her that people would question her if she appears in such role in future. Rashmika Mandanna responds to his reaction by saying that the roles that she had done so far had strong roles apart from having songs.

This Policy Would be Changed for Vijay

This is when Vijay Deverakonda says that she might change her mind if Thalapathy Vijay is starring in the film.

"Her favourite actor is Tamil Vijay," he added, indicating through a gesture that she goes crazy at the very mention of Thalapathy's name and questions her whether she would agree to work in a movie with him in two songs and a few scenes.

"I have strong fan thing for people starting from Vijay," Rashmika Mandanna visibly agreed with his words and said on a lighter note.