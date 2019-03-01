The fear of a war between India and Pakistan loomed following the recent air strike carried out by India in Pakistan on terrorist organisations. Some soldiers who were posted in Jammu and Kashmir and were on leave have reportedly been asked to rejoin with immediate effect. One such soldier is Tamil Selvan, who has returned after receiving a call from none other than Tamil actor Vijay.

Tamil Selvan, who is from Tamil Nadu's Theni district, is a self-proclaimed fan of Vijay. When the Thalapathy came to know that the former was leaving for J&K, the actor called him to assure that he would soon return home safely. Selvan later shared his excitement through a video on social media sites.

"Vijay told me not to worry and nothing would happen to me. You will emerge victorious and once you return, I will meet you in person," Tamil Selvan said.

Tamil Selvan has asked his well-wishers and family members to ensure to take a photo of Vijay holding his snap if he fails to return alive. He has been serving the country for the last 17 years.

The gesture of Vijay to call Tamil Selvan has come under appreciation from the cine-goers. But this is not the first time where Vijay has shown his social responsibility.

Be it meeting the family of Anitha, who killed herself after failing to secure a medical seat, or extending his help hand to the family members of those killed in the Sterlite protests, the actor has always done his bit to the society.

Vijay busy with Atlee's film

Currently, Thalapathy is working on Atlee Kumar's untitled movie. The team is filming an important portion at Binny Mills in Chennai.