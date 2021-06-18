The second season of The Family Man 3 has garnered fantastic reviews despite creating controversy in Tamil Nadu. The movie had angered the Tamil audience over the portrayal of Lankan Tamils and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a daring LTTE agent on a suicide mission in season 2, too was slammed for doing the bold role which hurt the sentiments of Tamils. Now, there is an interesting development is taking place.

Sethupati Rejected Season 2

Well, Vijay Sethupathi has been reportedly approached to play an important role in The Family Man 3. Manoj Bajpayee, Raj, and DK already had a round of talks with the Tamil actor during the shooting of the recent season in Chennai.

Sethupathi was offered to play the role of Lankan militant in The Family Man 2 and he had turned down the offer, but he had suggested the role of Mime Gopi for the said character. It has to be seen whether or not he will accept the offer to work in the next season.

The first two seasons have won a lot of appreciation for its making and the performance of the lead and supporting artists.

In the first season, the story revolved around how Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), foiled Pakistan's ISI terrorist attacks in the country.

The second season revolved around the LTTE planning to kill the Indian and Sri Lankan Prime Ministers in India. The third season is expected to deal around China's bio-war through Covid-19.

Vijay Sethupathi's Hands Full

Coming back to Vijay Sethupathi, he has a handful of projects. Tughlaq Darbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanihan, Laabam, Yaadhu Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Corona Kumar, Mumbaikar, and Gandhi Talks are some of his upcoming movies.

There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi was offered to play the role of antagonist's role in Junior NTR's next film, directed by Prashanth Neel.