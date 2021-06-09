The second season of The Family Man had its release on Amazon Prime Video on June 04, 2021. Upon release, the series received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences, and everyone is praising the makers for crafting such an impeccable cinematic journey with international standards. The major highlight of The Family Man 2 is the brilliant performances of Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpayee.

Salaries of The Family Man 2 star cast revealed

Samantha Akkineni played the role of Raji, an LTTE terrorist/freedom fighter in the series, while Manoj Bajpayee reprised the role of a middle-class family man who works with Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). And now, the salaries of the main cast of The Family Man has been revealed.

A report suggests that Manoj Bajpayee who played the lead role in the series has charged Rs 10 crores for portraying the role of Srikant Tiwari. Popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni who is a new entrant in this franchise has received three to four crores. Priyamani, who played the character of Srikant Tiwary's wife has charged Rs 80 lakh for the role.

According to the source, Sharib Hashmi (JK) took Rs 65 lakh, while Darshan Kumar (Major Sameer) charged Rs one crore for the role. Aslesha Thakur (Dhriti) got Rs 50 lakh, and Sharad Kelkar (Aravind) was given Rs 1.6 crore.

The Family Man 2: One of the finest thrillers ever made in Indian OTT history

The Family Man 2 is widely considered one of the finest thrillers ever made in Indian OTT history. Audiences are now praising creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for crafting the series with elegance. They are also lauding the creators for handling such a sensitive issue with finesse on screen. However, creators of The Family Man 2 are also receiving criticisms for using brown makeup for Samantha Akkineni's role.