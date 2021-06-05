Samantha has come out with flying colors with her performance in The Family Man 2. She has played the role of Raaji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission.

Samantha's Role

Raji (Samantha) is a trained commando and a pilot who has to settle the score with her tormentors. Initially, she is projected as a woman who lacks the courage to fight sexual harassment. Be it in the factory or in the bus, she shows no signs of fighting back, but little less her harassers know about her background.

Her character is neatly written and the 34-year old has brilliantly pulled off her role. Be it her body language or acting, Samantha surprises those who labeled her as an actress fit for glamorous characters. Her agility and style in action scenes in The Family Man 2 have been unanimously praised.

However, the boldness in her character has raised eyebrows. The sexual harassment scenes or the bed scenes of Samantha have stunned a section of netizens. In fact, there is quite a lot of debate around those scenes on social media sites.

The clips from the web series, which has Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, too are being widely shared on social media sites and on YouTube.

Nonetheless, a large section of netizens have said positive words about Samantha's acting. Check out their reaction:

Aditya Krishnatray: A perfectly terrific and brilliant web series!

As expected @Samanthaprabhu2 steals the limelight. Showstealer #Samantha is on fire Fire in this newest season.

A must watch in every aspect! #familyman2 #amazonprime #samantha #samanthakkineni #manojbajpayee

Er. Satyendra Prakash: #Familyman2

Just watched..Super thrilled with top class action of #Samantha Ok hand

Everyone has given top class acting..

Amazing Series..

Just want to know what happened in between Suchi & Arvind ? Smiling face

#ManojBajpayee #FamilyMan2Review

Archit: When your eyes deliver the roleHot faceHundred points symbol..

#SamanthaAkkineni did absolute justice to the role of 'Raji'... Hands down, I'm a fan now

@Samanthaprabhu2

ma'am, I'm a fan now!!❤❤ #SamanthaAkkineni #Samantha #TheFamilyMan2 #TheFamilyManSeason2

тнαℓαραтнүᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ: The cheerful superstar #Samantha that we've seen on the big screen & the grim,ruthless Eelam Tamil fighter Raji that we see in #TheFamilyMan2 - MILES APART!

@Samanthaprabhu2 the intense performer unleashed. Her agility,style in action scenes are superb. Anything for her mission!

Rajasekar Nonburaj: The only cast that is outstanding of the whole is

@Samanthaprabhu2 and @BajpayeeManoj , but #Samantha acting is mind blowing, The action sequences at the police station and the final end is very well executed. Kudos to other supporting actors as well.