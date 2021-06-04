The Family Man Season 2 premiere: When and where to watch, review, ratings and more [Details]

And the much-awaited show is finally here! The most anticipated show, The Family Man season 2, has landed on Amazon Prime Video. The second season boasts of a power-packed star cast - Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and more. This also marks the digital debut of Samatha Akkineni. The series premiered on June 3, 2021.

When and where to watch

The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directed has dropped on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2021. The show can be watched in Tamil, Hindi and English. The show was under hot waters soon after the trailer was released owing to communal angle. However, the team had been asked to stay mum on the controversy till the show premiered.

The makers had also released a statement saying, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."