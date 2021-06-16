Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most-sought after actors in South India. So as, director Prashanth Neel, the filmmaker who in demand across the country. Now, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the actor has been approached by the filmmaker for an important role in his next film with Junior NTR.

Sethupathi vs NTR?

Reports in the Telugu media have claimed that Vijay Sethupathi has been offered to play the antagonist's character in the untitled Junior NTR's film. The actor is reportedly reviving the offer and trying to work out the dates.

However, the buzz in the Sandalwood states that nothing has been confirmed yet and Vijay Sethupathi has not been finalised yet. The talks are in the initial stage and he is one of the contenders for the powerful character.

Industry insiders say that Neel is knowing for giving equal importance to antagonist characters as well. Casting Vijay Sethupathi makes it a more appealing product among the Tamil audience. So, it will be a good casting call.

Upcoming Films

However, Sethupathi has his hands full and it is not clear whether or not he could give dates to the movie. Tughlaq Darbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanihan, Laabam, Yaadhu Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Corona Kumar, Mumbaikar, and Gandhi Talks are some of his upcoming movies.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel's next movie KGF: Chapter 2 has been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is now rumoured to be releasing in October 2021. The dubbing and post-production works are in progress.

Prashanth Neel is also working on Prabhas' Salaar. The film will hit the screens next year. After the completion of this movie, he will be starting his film with Junior NTR. Ths said project is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.