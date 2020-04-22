The buzz in the film industry is that Vijay Sethupathi has acquired the remake rights of Telugu movie Uppena. He is said to be launching the acting career of Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most success actors from the Telugu film industry. He has also worked as producer, playback singer, narrator and script and dialogue writer. He entered the Telugu film industry with Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which featured him in an important role. He has signedanother Telugu film titled Uppena, which has been delayed due to the lockdown.

Uppena is a romance drama, which is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana. Sukumar has written the script and dialogues for the film and producing it jointly with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The movie marks the acting debut of Chiranjeevi's nephew Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Kriti Shetty.

Along with Sai Chand and Brahmaji, Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role in the Telugu film Uppena, which was earlier slated for its worldwide release on April 2. Of late, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi has bought its remake rights and he will soon get it adapted it to Tamil.

A day this rumour, an interesting gossip is doing round in the film industry. As per the buzz, Vijay Sethupathi has planned to introduce Kollywood superstar Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to film industry. Jason is said to be currently undergoing train in Canada for learning filmmaking for his entry. The news about his debut with this film is not yet confirmed, it has caught on all over the Tamil circles.

As a kid, Sanjay appeared in a cameo in the video song of Naan Adicha Thanga Maata from his father Vijay's Vettaikaran. He has done a short film. He was recently seen interviewing director Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame. The 19-year-old champ shows in various art forms.