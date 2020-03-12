Vijay is easily the best dancer among his contemporaries in Tamil film industry. This skill has been one of the key ingredients of his success. When the stars were heavily banking on stylish quotient and mass elements, Thalapathy stole the heart of the youths with his foot-tapping steps.

Like Father, Like Son

Like him, his son Jason Sanjay, who is now studying filmmaking in Canada, also enjoys dancing. It is evident if you look at the video in which the Thalapathy's son is seen teaching a few moves to his friend. [Crawl down to watch the video]

The funniest part of the story is that the teaching is happening apparently inside a rest room and seems like his friend has recorded the clip. Those steps are the ones enacted by Vijay in his earlier movies.

This clearly indicates that Jason Sanjay is a good dancer, like his father too.

Is Jason Sanjay Interested in Acting?

Jason made his acting debut in Vijay's 'Naan adicha thaanga maatta' in Vettaikkaran in 2009. However, he seems to be more interested to work behind the camera. The budding talent has two short movies to his credit.

Nonetheless, the kids of stars have often started behind the camera before trying their luck in acting. So, one can expect Jason Sanjay to make his acting debut in future. For now, he wants to complete the filmmaking course.

It has to be noted that Jason Sanjay's grandfather SA Chandrasekhar is a filmmaker and actor too.

Vijay's Master

Coming to Vijay, he is busy with his upcoming movie Master. The second single was released a few days ago and garnered over eight million views with 7.48 lakh likes by the time this story went for publishing.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, which has Vijay Sethupathi in the antagonist's role and Malavika Mohanan in the female lead, is scheduled for release on 9 April.