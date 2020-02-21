SA Chandrasekhar has taken a u-turn on his stand on supporting Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to unite in politics. He has expressed his regrets over supporting the duo, while indirectly calling the Tamil superstar an "outsider."

Why Did Vijay's Father support Rajini-Kamal earlier?

The veteran filmmaker, who had earlier wanted the actors to unite in politics, shared his unhappiness about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a TV interviews. "I had supported them because I felt their unity could help them in politics as the votes would get consolidated. I want see some changes in Tamil Nadu politics. So, I felt that change could happen through their alliance because they were talking about the Tamils," he said.

Talking about Rajinikanth's politics, SA Chandrasekhar complained about the superstar over turning blind eye to the issue affecting the Tamil Nadu people.

So, what changed his stand in a matter of months?

"The person (Rajinikanth) citing 'Tamil Nadu has given me everything and want to do something for them' takes an anti-Tamil stand. And other person (Kamal) is not responding to it," SA Chandrasekhar said, referring to Rajinikanth's comments on CAA and Periyar. "What will happen when the two unite?" he questions.

SA Chandrasekhar, who is fondly called as SAC by his well-wishers, vents out his disappointment over his son not getting support from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan when his son was trouble. "When a Tamil is facing a problem, the other understands the need of extending his support," the 75-year old says.

Rajini didn't Support Vijay

The anchor pointed him out that even Rajinikanth did not get support when he was being troubled, for which he said, "It's a good question. When a Tamil is in trouble, a Tamil should respond to it," SAC stated, indicating that the superstar is an outsider.

Rajinikanth is a Marathi by birth and brought up in Karnataka before he came to Chennai to fulfil his dream of acting in films. The critics and political leaders in Tamil Nadu have used the "outsider" issue as a weapon to target the 69-year old ever since he expressed his intention to enter politics.

SA Chandrasekhar claimed in the same interview that Vijay always stood up for the issue bothering his people and cited numerous of examples that include his stand on Sri Lankan Tamil issue.

He recalls, "My son had secretly visited the houses of the victims killed in the Thoothukudi firing. He went to the place in two-wheeler during the night." He also mocked about the comments made by Rajinikanth after meeting the victims.