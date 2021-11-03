A video clip showing a failed attempt by an unidentified man to assault actor Vijay Sethupathi at the Bangalore airport has begun doing the rounds on social media.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the actor said that the incident in question happened at the Bangalore airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vijay is unharmed

Stating that the incident was not a serious one, the source said that the unidentified person, who was in an inebriated state, was creating a nuisance. Eventually, a minor argument erupted between the two sides after which the actor and his team chose to leave the place. However, the person is believed to have followed the actor and attempted to land a kick.

The blow is believed to have landed on one of those accompanying the actor. Police personnel quickly stepped in to restrain the man while the actor was safely escorted out.

Vijay Sethupathi, however, did not to choose to press charges and no police complaint has been filed against the man.

Attack on Actor Vijay sethupathi.....? pic.twitter.com/Ze0aw75LpY — Bhãrgäv Ram Simhadri (@Bhargav_Ram9999) November 3, 2021

