Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy) had been at the receiving end of heavy criticism. Though both the films became blockbuster hits and went on rake in moolah at the Indian box office, the discussion about showcasing toxic masculinity hasn't died down.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Parvathy said that she feels Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy glorify violence against women while the recent Hollywood blockbuster Joker does not.

"'Arjun Reddy' or 'Kabir Singh', both had the visual grammar of glorification, 'Joker' did not. At no point did I feel at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played (and think ) 'Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone'," Parvathy had said at the roundtable discussion which was also attended by Vijay Deverakonda.

She even said, "We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you're telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you're inciting violence..."

Among various things, Vijay pointed out that it was possible for a couple to be in love but give each other "little hits and they completely understand and they're still in love".

Vijay also said that a couple like this would understand "Arjun Reddy" but a person who has grown up watching his parents hit each other would find it scary, and that it wasn't possible to make films to "fit" everyone's personal lives.

While Parvathy won many hearts for slamming Arjun Reddy's character in front of Vijay who portrayed it onscreen, her comments, however, have not gone down well with latter. Vijay said that he feels very irritated that people are celebrating at his cost.

"I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me," Vijay Deverakonda said on Wednesday during a session at the International Film Festival of India in Panaji.

Explaining why he is irritated, Vijay said, "I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about."

"I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about."

"I dislike that people are celebrating at my cost. That's my issue. I don't care what you think of the film, misogyny or the interview," said the Telugu star.

(With IANS Inputs)