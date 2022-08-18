Vijay Deverakonda, who is the national crush in present times, is extremely busy nowadays promoting his upcoming film 'Liger' along with Ananya Pandey. The Telegu superstar is trying to promote his upcoming film in all possible ways by attending events, giving interviews and doing collaborations with influencers ahead of the big release.

In one such recent promotional event, the 'Dear Comrade' actor revealed that he had received an offer from a Bollywood director before as well but he had rejected the same. And, the director is none other than Karan Johar. Yes, you read it right.

Vijay Deverakonda rejected Bollywood film

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Vijay said that he was offered a Bollywood film by Karan Johar, but he rejected it. The 'Geetha Govindam' actor said that he wasn't ready for it. KJo had seen his film Arjuna Reddy and offered him a Bollywood project. Later, they approached him for Liger as it has a pan-India appeal. Vijay also said that Karan Johar has supported them in every aspect. However, the fans are curious to know the film name that was offered o Vijay that he rejected.

There were reports that KJo had earlier bought the rights of the super hit film 'Dear Comrade' for a remake with a whopping amount of Rs 6 crore and had even approached Vijay to play the lead in the Hindi remake. But Vijay had apparently declined the offer. However, Karan had clarified that he didn't approach any actor for the film.

Is 'Liger a remake?

Meanwhile, reports state that 'Liger' is also a remake of 'Anota' starring Ravi Teja. But the 'World Famous Lover' has dismissed all such reports claiming that it is an original film and he would never do any remakes.

Speaking about 'Liger', Vijay has been showcased as an MMA fighter in the film whose stage name is 'Liger'. The character has difficulty in speaking and stammers. This sports drama, which also features the legendary former American professional boxer Mike Tyson, marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Devarakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on August 25, 2022.