Whether they admit or not, or confirm it or deny it, media and fans have continued to believe that Vijay Deverakonda is seeing Rashmika Mandanna. Their every move is being closely followed by people and a small comment to becomes a big news.

For example, Rashmika Mandanna praised Deverakonda's latest song 'Waat Laga Denge' from his upcoming movie Liger with an emoji. Responding to her shoutout, he dropped a red heart emoji and the issue become a trending topic among their fans.

Even as speculations have continued to do rounds about their rumoured relationship, Vijay Deverakonda has spoken about their alleged affair.

Deverakonda on Dating Rumours with Rashmika

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Koffee with Karan, he said, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.

He further stated, "I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. So many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their walls, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don't want to break their hearts."

Vijay's Way Owing Up Things

Agitated KJo at one point said, "why can't you own up things," and to this Vijay in his usual style said, "I'm owning it. This is my way of owning it I guess."

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna had worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.