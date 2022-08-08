Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is set to hit the silver screens a few weeks from now. The team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the movie in full swing.

The movie has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, after the success of the movie's first song- Vat Laga Denge, the makers have released another song from the movie that features both Vijay and Ananya.

Titled 'Aafat', the song is peppy and will surely make you tap your feet. Set against picturesque locations, Vijay and Ananya have set the screen on fire with their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the song.

Check out the song here.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were both seen making an appearance on the talk show, Koffee with Karan. The reel couple's camaraderie on the show became the talk of the town and fan clubs even made them trend on social media.

After tasting massive success in the south film industry, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen making his Bollywood industry with Liger.

Sharing the song on his social media handle, Vijay wrote, "Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT (sic),"

Vijay shot to fame with his Tollywood movie Arjun Reddy, which was further remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

For the uninitiated, Liger will be a Hindu-Telugu bilingual movie. The sports drama featuring Vijay in the role of an underdog will see his character breaking through all odds and making it big in combat sports.

Ananya Panday who was last seen in Gehraiyaan will mark her entry into the Tollywood industry with the film. The movie, apart from Vijay and Ananya also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makrand Deshpande in important roles.

Liger, which is set to release on August 25, will also see legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a cameo appearance.