Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most favorite couples in Tollywood due to their fantastic chemistry in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and other films. Though the duo worked together in The Family Star, the portion was edited out of the film for multiple reasons. Their reunion on the big screen is something all the fans are looking forward to and here is an update on the same.

What's their next together?

Director Rahul Sankrityan, who directed Taxiwala, will be helming a period film set in Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist and an announcement was recently made. It is believed that, considering Rashmika Mandanna's successful portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa, also set in the Rayalaseema region, having her play the leading lady in this film too is going to help the film.

Also, people would love to watch them on the big screen together and this is something the makers are rooting for. This expectation shows that both actors have gained a lot of popularity and they have huge fans due to their outstanding performances.

Upcoming for Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda

Apart from what may result from this, Rashmika Mandanna has several films lined up. The Girlfriend, Kubera, and Sikander are things you can expect to see her appearing in while she also has some projects running in Bollywood. It is said that the actress is part of Vampires of Vijay Nagar in which she replaced Samantha.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently involved in #VD12, which is being shot with director Gowtham Tinnanuri. He has another film with Dil Raju and it will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The film is currently in pre-production phase and is likely to go on floors in September.