Young sensation Vijay Devarakonda is thrilled over landing in Forbes Celebrity 100 and Forbes 30 under 30. He opened up on how he could not maintain the minimum balance in his bank account when was 25.

Vijay Devarakonda, who is the son of Telugu TV director Govardhan Rao, had made his acting debut with Ravi Babu's 2011 romantic comedy film Nuvvila, which featured him as a cricketer opposite Yami Gautam. Later, he played a cameo role in Sekhar Kammula's Life is Beautiful and Nag Ashwin's 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam, which won him praise for his diction, energy, and role in the movie.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's Pelli Choopulu is the first film of Vijay Devarakonda as a hero and it gave him a much-desired break in Telugu cinema. Later, he went to play lead roles in seven movies and four amount them like Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala become a blockbuster success. Today, he is considered the most popular among the younger generation actors.

Having tasted success as a hero, Vijay Devarakonda has gone on to start own production banner named as 'The King of the Hill' and is set to bankroll a movie, which will launch director Tharun Bhaskar of Pelli Choopulu fame, as a hero. He has also started his own textile brand called Rowdy wear, which has become a rage among his fans.

This huge success at a very young age landed him in Vijay Devarakonda Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2018. Now, he has gone on to register his name in Forbes 30 under 30 list and is the only Telugu star to be featured there.

This achievement is another feather in the cap. Soon after hearing the news, he turned emotional and recalled how his account in Andhra Bank was blocked after he could not keep Rs 500.

The elated actor Vijay Devarakonda tweeted, "I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later - Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30."