Vijay Devarakonda's childhood video is creating a lot of buzz on social media and the Geetha Govindam star remained calm when a fan of Pawan Kalyan tried to troll him through a morphed video.

Most of the filmgoers know that Vijay Devarakonda made his acting debut with the movie Nuvvila in 2011, but very few are aware that he started his career as a child artiste in a TV serial named Shirdi Sai Parthi Sai Divya Katha back in 1999. A fan named Satish Padala‏ posted some videos in a series of tweets to let all his fans know about the same.

Satish Padala also wrote, "Rowdies! Do you know that #Nuvvila is not the first shoot of @TheDeverakonda? He made his first guest appearance in a TV serial in 1999. Can u guess where he is in this video? #VijayDeverakonda #Dearcomrade #Arjunreddy 2nd seat 1st boy :) Serial name: Shiridi Sai Parthi Sai Divya Katha Is this cutie @TheDeverakonda? I'm not sure..."

Vijay Devarakonda himself was amused to see these videos and he said they made his day. The Geetha Govindam actor tweeted, "My childhood trends so much that little fellow is also a star - even I am watching it on loop. Whoever found this you made my mum's day, mine and so many others."

A Pawankalyan Fan (@PspkChakri) shared another video and he captioned it with "I'm the Rowdy you @TheDeverakonda!!" Vijay Devarakonda retweeted it and wrote, "Epic Wish the voice was mine though - Would have been nice to hear my childhood voice too."

Many of his fans were impressed to see the videos featuring Vijay Devarakonda's acting skills as a child. Some of them were carried away by his sweet gesture towards the people, who shared those footages. Here are some of their responses to the actor's comments.

taking everything in a positive way that's why we love u rowdy@TheDeverakonda

Luv the way you take things light #Vijju .. Am Going crazy of ur attitude man

Hats off to the technology... n to the person who got the thought to do such a troll... nice attempt n as always u have super replies to the trolls..

