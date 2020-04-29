Young Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has requested Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to finish two to three scripts during this lockdown period, as he cannot wait two years to shoot.

Vijay Devarakonda came up with Middle-Class Fund to help people who don't belong to a low-income group but live on work-based salaries that are self-employed middle-class families. He pledged 25 lakhs to help 2000 families with groceries. He announced that he has started The Devarakonda Foundation through that he will train youth who can be employed by improving their skill sets.

The Geetha Govindam actor tweeted on April 25, "None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some Love, Kindness and support and I am Sending you all, my love and strength #TDF #MCF #TeamRowdy #TeamDeverakonda."

Appreciating his initiative, Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted, "Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda Thumbs up."

It is known that Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave big break to Vijay Devarakonda with Arjun Reddy, which made him the young sensation down south. But post this movie, the two have gone their separate ways. Responding to appreciation, the actor asked the director, "I miss you Vangaa. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown.. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot.."