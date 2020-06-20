Amazon Prime has a good collection of Indian movies. The OTT is going all out on acquiring content-oriented as well as big-banner movies to increase its subscription. Not just Bollywood, it is focussing on South Indian film industry.

Notably in Tamil, Amazon Prime has bagged several movies and the latest update is Vijay's upcoming movie Master has been bagged by the OTT. It has reportedly paid Rs 15+ crore for the digital rights of the film.

With this development, it goes on the prove that the OTT has understood the potential of Vijay and his fan base which has the possibility of turning into subscription if tapped well. Hence, it is acquiring his films one after the other despite Kollywood is worst affected by notorious Tamil Rockers.

Vijay's 46 Birthday

Amazon Prime has a long list of Vijay movies in its kitty. Starting with 1995 romantic drama Rajavin Parvaiyile to sports drama Bigil, the OTT has wide-variety of content.

With just two days away for his 46th birthday, it is right time to enjoy the Master actor's movies online. For those fans who want to revisit some good movies of his past, here, we are providing the list of Thalapathy's films available on Amazon Prime.