Vijay is one of the well-dressed actors in South India, but he was not the same in his initial days in the film industry. In fact, the actor was not impressed with the costumes that he was offered to wear and on one instance he had refused to come to shoot.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has opened up on the incident. The actress had worked with Vijay in 1995 film Chandralekha. "During the shooting of 'Allah Un Aanai' song in the film 'Chandralekha', Vijay refused to come out of his room for the shooting since he didn't like the costume given to him. Shobha aunty was litreally begging him to come out and shoot," The Times of India quoted her as saying in a recent interview.

'There weren't any Designer at that Time'

However, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant claims that Vijay has learnt a lot on costumes over the years. "There weren't any designer at that time and the artist would have to wear the costumes stitched and given by the costumers only. All of us were young at that time and it is understandable how he felt with the costumes," she adds.

Vanitha, daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar and late actress Manjula, acted in a few movies before bidding goodbye to films. In the recent times, she was in the spotlight after entering the Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

Undoubtedly, Vanitha was most-loathed contestant in the show, but her outspoken nature was impressed by the fans. Currently, she has become a judge in comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.