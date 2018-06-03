Vijay Awards is back after two years. This year, being the 10th edition of the event, it has turned out to be a special occasion for the Tamil TV channel.

The annual Vijay Awards is one of the most awaited events in Kollywood. It will honour Tamil cinema celebs and technicians for their contributions to Tamil cinema.

The awards ceremony, which was supposed to be held on May 26 in Chennai, was postponed to June 3 due to Sterlite issue. The event is expected to be attended by some of the big names from Kollywood that include Kamal Haasan, Ilayathalapathy Vijay, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan.

The event will witness performances by actresses like Anjali, Dhanshika, Sayyeesha Saigal and many more. Harish Kalyan, who had participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, will be entertaining the guests with a dance performance. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the awards ceremony is not open to the public.

Voting:

Many categories including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film were open for public voting between May 11 and 20. Their votes will be combined with scores given by the jury comprising of actress Radha, directors Bakiyaraj and KS Ravikumar, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and actor and filmmaker Yugi Sethu.

In the previous editions, awards were given in over 25 categories.

Live Updates:

The event will commence in the evening and we will bring you the updates as it happens: