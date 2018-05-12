The first teaser of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 will be launched online on Saturday, May 12, at 5 pm. The same clip will be aired on Vijay TV at 7 pm.

The promo was shot on May 5. However, there were confusions around whether Kamal Haasan would host the second season. But it was confirmed recently that he was making out time amid being busy in politics.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was a hit among the audience. As many as 15 contestants had entered the house with the hopes of winning a trophy along with a cash prize. Actor Arav won the reality show, while Snehan ended up as the runner-up.

However, it was Oviya, who won the viewers' hearts before she walked out due to mental health issues.

The show had its own share of controversies. From Gayathri's casteist comment on Julie aka Juliana to Kamal Haasan's digs at politicians, the show had hit headlines for wrong reasons on several occasions.

The first season was spiced up by Kamal Haasan with his political comments. He had targeted the AIADMK at every given opportunity. In return, he was verbally attacked by the members of the ruling party.

It all helped the host to be in the news and helped Bigg Boss Tamil to remain in the spotlight throughout the season.