There is no doubt that the South Indian actors enjoy stardom like no other in the world. Their fans are crazy, and loyal and celebrates their matinee idol every single time. A star's film release is no less than a festival laced with flowers, music, and dance. Interestingly, their stardom and onscreen swag are directly proportional to the amount they charge. The top creamy layer of stars charges a whopping remuneration for a single film.

Let's take a look at some of the top stars and their fee structure.

Vijay: It is reported that Thalapathy Vijay has charged Rs 100 crores as his fees. For Masters, he charged Rs 80 crores, and post the sweeping success of the film, he hiked it by Rs 20 crores. Even after the debacle of Beast, there are reports that Vijay has been offered a free package of Rs 118 crores for his Vamsi Padipally directorial.

Ajith: Apparently, Thala Ajith has quoted Rs 100 crores as his fees for AK62 directed by Vignesh Shivan. However, the production house went a step further and offered Rs 105 crores as his package.

Rajinikanth: Superstar is one of the first Indian actors to get the highest remuneration. Currently, he is paid Rs 100 crores for a film.

Mohanlal: The Malayalam superstar charges Rs 64 crores as his pay package, this is the highest ever for any actor in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Prabhas: Post the massive success of Baahubali, Prabhas' market has increased by multiple folds. The actor is said to be charging Rs 80-85 crore for a film. Interestingly, before Baahubali he was charging Rs 8-10 crores per film.

Yash: The KGF star took home Rs 20 crores as his pay for the second instalment of KGF. This is the highest ever for any actor in Kannada cinema. It is expected that Yash is likely to increase his fee multiple folds after KGF 2.

Mahesh Babu: The Telugu star is said to be charging anywhere between Rs 80 to 85 crores for his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

In the Telugu industry, Pawan Kalyan is said to be charging Rs 70 crores while Tarak takes home Rs 50 crores. Reportedly, both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun charge Rs 40 crores per film. Going by the trend, hefty paycheque is the latest trend in South India.