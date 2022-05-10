Telugu cinema is going places and there are no second thoughts about that. The next big release in Tollywood is Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata which will hit the screens on May 12. The actor is working round the clock to promote his upcoming action-drama with Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Meanwhile, in a recent media interaction at the trailer launch of Advi Sesh's Major, the actor gave a cheeky reply when asked about his Bollywood debut. "I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he said. Major narrates the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The actor further stated that he is happy with Telugu cinema-going places and rather than doing pan-India films he prefers to take Telugu cinema to national and global audiences. Mahesh also stressed that Telugu cinema is his strength and he understands only the Telugu cinema emotion. "Today the emotion is so strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema," he added.

This is not the first time the Dookudu actor is giving sassy replies to Hindi film offers. Earlier during a media conference, he stated that he doesn't need Hindi films. "I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world – that's what's happening right now," he clapped back at the media.