Vijay's Beast is all set for an OTT premiere on May 11. The release rights have been bagged by Netflix and Sun NXT. Confirming the news, producers Sun Pictures tweeted, "Watch the latest blockbuster #Beast starring #ThalapathyVijay on Sun NXT from May 11 onwards. #Beast is all set to storm your screens from May 11 onwards."

Meanwhile, Netflix too confirmed its premiere. "Can you feel the POWERTERRORFIREBECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi." Directed by Nelson, the film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Selvaraghavan in key roles. In the film, Vijay plays the role of an ex RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan plays the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

On the other hand, both KGF and RRR are also expected to arrive on OTT in May. ZEE5 has grabbed the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada rights of RRR while Netflix has the Hindi rights. The 1000-crore blockbuster is expected to debut in OTT on May 20. However, an official confirmation is pending. Directed by Rajamouli, the pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Amazon Prime Video owns the distribution rights to KGF 2. The film, which is having a great run globally, is rumored to premiere on the OTT platform on May 27 in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. The Yash-starrer has been breaking almost all records at the box office ever since its release. The worldwide collection stands at 1158 crores with the Hindi version grossing 415 crores. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the dark thriller is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The second installment of the KGF series narrates the rule of Rocky Bhai who takes over the Kolar goldfields and how he retains his supremacy against enemies and government officials

The HD prints of RRR and KGF have leaked online on many torrent sites, which is likely to take a toll on its streaming numbers.