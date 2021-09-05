Vidyut Jammwal might be off the market. Vidyut Jammwal - Nandita Mahtani are engaged, says various reports. There has been a strong buzz of the two being the newest couple in town and ready to get hitched soon. Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut reportedly got engaged at the eternal, immortal symbol of love - the Taj Mahal. The two are said to have exchanged rings there.

The secret engagement

The news might break a million hearts but Vidyut has now been taken. As per a TOI report, Vidyut popped the question to Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. And the two exchanged rings. Pictures of the couple doing the rounds on social media show both twinning in shades of white. While Vidyut opted to go for all white, Nandita wore a beautiful skirt and paired it up with a nice tee and a sling bag.

Neha Dhupia confirms

Nandita's mammoth diamond ring is what grabbed everyone's attention. An official announcement from the two, however, is awaited. Nandita is a well known fashion designer and a popular face in the entertainment circuit. Sharing their picture, Neha Dhupia congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Best news ever" and congratulated the two. She also made several heart emojis while wishing the couple.

The pictures are now breaking the internet. Vidyut and Nandita never officially were seen together hence, the secret engagement has sent a pleasant surprise across the nation. Vidyut is known as one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. Over the years, he has also emerged as the action star of Bollywood and has several films lined up in his kitty.