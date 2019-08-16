Veteran actress Vidya Sinha (71) died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, August 15, after suffering from a brief lung and heart ailment. She was best remembered for her movies Rajnigandha, Pati Patna Aur Woh and Choti Si Baat among others.

Vidya had worked in several television shows and was part of popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala when she was hospitalised. She played the role of Bebe, Sikandar's (Mohit Malik) mother.

And now, Mohit, has reacted to Vidya's death news. The actor was close to the veteran actress and was a mother figure to him.

Talking to the Times of India, Mohit said: "She played my mother in the show and off screen, too, she was a mother figure to me. She was a constant support and always looked after me on the set. In fact, I used to tell my mother back home in Delhi that I have found someone like her on the set. Vidyaji had not been shooting with us for the last one month and when I visited her in the hospital a few days back, I was hoping that she would get better and come back to work. She also told me that she was missing work and was waiting to get back. I pray that her soul rests in peace. I can't believe that she is gone. This has happened too soon."

Child actor Akriti Sharma who was Vidya's co-star in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala wasn't told about Vidya's death immediately. Akriti's mother told the daily, "She (Vidya) was very close and fond of Akriti and would always get her favourite food from home. Last time also when she had come to sets, she was ill but wanted to spend some time with Akriti. She would also guide her in acting and give suggestions to improvise. Akriti was very fond of her and loved her. We went to meet her last time she was admitted to the hospital and spent good 2-3 hours. But this time, we couldn't go as Akriti had her exams going on for 15 days."

In the past few months, the veteran actress had been on and off the show due to her deteriorating health. Last time, when she resumed work, Mohit was extremely happy and welcomed her on sets. The team also clicked a picture with her.

