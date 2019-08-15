Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, who is known for her role in popular show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala reportedly passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Vidya was suffering from lung and heart diseases, and was admitted to Criticare hospital in Mumbai in a critical condition. While she was under ventilation, doctors could not save her.

Vidya, whose last Bollywood film was Salman Khan's Bodyguard, remained away from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala since couple of months due to her critical health condition, according to reports.

Vidya had worked in several films like Multi, Pati Patni Aur Who, Safed Jhoot, Saboot, Inkaar, Bodyguard among many others. She has also been a prominent face in the Indian TV industry.

Born in 1947, Vidya had married her Tamil Brahmin neighbour named Venkateshwaran Iyer in 1968, and had adopted a daughter Jhanvi in 1989. After demise of her first husband in 1996, the actress had tied the knot with Australia-based doctor Netaji Bhimrao Salunke. However, her second marriage did not end up happily and they got divorced after she had accused him of physical and mental torture.