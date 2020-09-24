As the Legislative Assembly continues in the state, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions gathered in Freedom Park, Bengaluru to protest the labour bills passed in parliament. They have refused to leave until the Labour Minister comes to the venue to address their issues.

Cries of 'Inquilab Zindabad' were heard at the rallies on Thursday as protestors gathered at the park.

Protests begin against labour bills

The labour bills passed by the parliament has triggered massive protests across the nation. Protests were also witnessed at Freedom Park as members of the CITU gathered for a peaceful protest, 'Vidhana Soudha Chalo' in Bengaluru.

Workers have been outraged by the labour bills passed in the parliament as it doesn't fulfil many of their demands, the implementation of welfare schemes as well as COVID compensation. The workers have been sloganeering in the protests and have said they will stay there till the Labour minister doesn't address their demands. The protests are against the Karnataka and central government.

The Rajya Sabha recently passed 3 labour bills on industrial relations, occupational safety and social security schemes. The bills are meant to transform the labour reforms in the country and create a transparent system. This will include the creation of a 'social security fund' to safeguard workers.