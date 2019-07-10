Graham McHardy, a popular skywatcher known by his YouTube channel name 'Streetcap1', had died a few months back. The death news of McHardy was revealed by Scott C Waring, another researcher in the alien community. During his career, McHardy had spotted several anomalies in the sky, and one such discovery has now gone viral on the internet.

The video was shot from NASA live camera and shows an unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering near the International Space Station (ISS). The video recently garnered popularity after it was shared by YouTube channel 'Of Sound Mind and Body'. The video has now gone viral on the internet, and it has racked up more than 1,00,000 views.

The video that shows the strangely-shaped UFO was later analyzed by Scott C Waring, a self-proclaimed alien researcher who operates from Taiwan.

"This footage was originally recorded by Streetcap1 of Youtube but was uploaded by another Youtube. It shows an extraordinary UFO with a shape, unlike anything I have ever seen before. The object was recorded on live NASA space station cam and has a very strange appearance. It is clear to me that UFOs frequently visit the space station to keep an eye on humanities progress," wrote Waring on his website, ET Data Base.

This is not the first time that unidentified flying objects are being spotted near the International Space Station. A few weeks back, Scott C Waring released a video that shows a pulsating UFO very near to the space station.

As both these videos have now gone viral on the internet, alien enthusiasts have started claiming that these UFO sightings are concrete evidence of extraterrestrial existence. These alien enthusiasts believe that extraterrestrials from deep space are even in touch with the astronauts at the International Space Station.