Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has released a video featuring bald look, which has now gone viral on social media and fueled several speculations about his upcoming movie Acharya, which is directed by Koratala Siva.

Chiranjeevi Konidela is currently gearing up to start shooting for his 152nd movie Acharya, which was announced months before the lockdown. He has put the long break to best use and worked on his body to get it right for his role in the film. The megastar surprised everyone over the weekend, by sharing his tonsured photo, which he captioned it with, "#UrbanMonk Can I think like a monk?"

The picture surprised not just his fans, but also his family members. His son Ram Charan replied to his post, "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See???" His nephew Varun Tej replied, "Woaaahhhh!! Looking great daddy.." Many celebs from the film industry were left with wonder by his bald look."

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page this morning to share a video featuring a bunch of technicians buys creating his tonsured look with their hours of hard work. The megastar captioned the clip with, "Making of the #UrbanMonk Thanks to all the technicians of the industry, who can make any look believable. Salute the magic of cinema!"

Chiranjeevi's new look with a tonsured head has fueled several speculations. Some section of people thinks that it is for his next film. Others speculated that he will be seen in a web series, in which he will be seen as an Urban Monk. The megastar underwent a look test for the same and got his head tonsured.

However, Chiranjeevi had gained weight for his previous movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he had to reduce it for Acharya. He used the break of the lockdown to lose the required amount of weight. He recently sported a clean-shaven look and many thought that he will appear sans mustache in Acharya. But he revealed that it was just a casual look and there was no special reason behind it.