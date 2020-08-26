Mega power star Ram Charan has opened up on his extended cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya and said that is the dream of his mother to see him sharing screen space with his megastar father.

Acharya is the 152nd movie of Chiranjeevi and it is a socio-political actioner. Ram Charan, who is bankrolling it with Konidela Production Company, released its first look and motion poster on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on August 22, which was the 65th birthday of Chiranjeevi. Set against the backdrop of Dharmasthali, the poster got a stupendous response from netizens.

It is known that Acharya has an extended cameo role, which has a screen space of 25-30 minutes in Acharya. Koratala Siva, who is directing the movie, had initially approached Mahesh Babu for the role. The superstar accepted his offer but later walked out of the project for unknown reasons. Finally, Ram Charan gave his consent to essay the character in the movie featuring Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead.

Talking about sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan told TOI, "The stardom, stature and public reception that I own is all due to my father. It's an honour and dream come true to share the screen with him. Earlier, my dad played a special cameo in my 2015 film Bruce Lee and similarly, I too appeared in a dance moment with him in Khaidi No. 150."

While his fans were urging him to come back, Ram Charan relaunched Chiru's acting career with Khaidi No. 150. He went on to full his father's dream of doing a costume drama with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, the mega power star is set to materialize the dream of his mother Surekha with his next production Acharya.

Talking about her dream, Ram Charan added, "My mom's dream is to see both me and my father on the silver screen in full-fledged roles and I hope that our combo in Acharya will create a lasting impression."