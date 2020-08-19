Mega power star Ram Charan, who is producing Chiru 152, has released the pre-look poster of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya announced the launch date of its first look and motion poster.

A week after the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie tentatively known as Chiru 152 was launched on 8 October 2019 on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Its principal photography began in January and important portions were shot with Chiranjeevi and others at Ramoji Film City.

Though its makers have kept the details of its content under wraps, several rumours are doing rounds about its story and Chiranjeevi's role in Acharya. According to reports, the story of Acharya is about corruption in the Endowments Department. Chiru will be seen in two avatars, a Naxalite and an employee in the Endowments Department.

The fans of the mega family, who are thrilled about his roles, have been eagerly waiting to see his looks in Acharya. It was rumoured that his first look would be released on August 22, which happens to be his 65th birthday. Ram Charan took to Twitter on August 18 to make announcement about it. He tweeted, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM!!"

Ram Charan is jointly producing Acharya with Niranjan Reddy under the banners Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. Besides the announcement, the actor-turned-producer also released a pre-look poster featuring a part of the first look of the movie. It offers a hint at what his fans can expect to see in the poster, release of which coincide with the Ganesh Chathurthi.

Chiru 152 is touted to be social drama film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The makers have not made an official announcement about its title. But Chiranjeevi accidentally revealed its title as Acharya during audio launch of the film O Pitta Katha on 1 March 2020. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female lead opposite the megastar, while Ram Charan essays an extended cameo role in the movie.