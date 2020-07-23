Megastar Chiranjeevi has reportedly shed his weight during the lockdown and he appears sans his mustache in Acharya. The photo of his new makeover look has been leaked and is going viral on social media.

Chiranjeevi had gained weight for his previous movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he had to reduce it for Acharya. But he could not do it due to lack of time. However, the megastar used the break of the lockdown to lose the required amount of weight post which he has retained his charming looks.

Recently, Chiranjeevi sported a clean-shaven look. The photo of the new makeover was leaked online and is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Many fans of the megastar wondered whether he will appear sans mustache in the movie Acharya. If we are to go the reports, this look is not meant for his 152nd movie.

Chiranjeevi mentioned that he sported clean-shaven look just casually and there is no special reason behind the same. Everyone thought that it is for a new movie but Chiranjeevi is trying different looks at home, as there is no shoot, according to a movie portal.

A fan with the Twitter handle @ErSjmir wrote, "Megastar Chiranjeevi surprises fans with a new clean shaven look. Chiranjeevi is trying a new look. With a clean-shaven face, the 64-year-old actor is looking younger than his age for sure. The look, however, may not be for his up-and-coming movie, Acharya."

Acharya is a social drama film, which is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, while Ram Charan is set to play in a supporting role. They started shooting the movie at Ramoji Film City in January. But its filming, which was going at a brisk pace, was stalled in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the story of Acharya is about corruption in the Endowments Department. Chiru will be seen in two avatars, a Naxalite and an employee in the Endowments Department. The buzz is that the first look of the film will be out on Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22. The makers have planned to resume its shoot in September.