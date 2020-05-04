Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela has conveyed birthday wishes to actress Trisha Krishnan a month after she walked out of his upcoming film Acharya. His fans could not stop going gaga over his greatness.

Director Koratala Siva had roped in Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie Acharya, which is produced by Ram Charan. But the actress surprised everyone by opting out of it even before starting its shoot and the creative differences were said to be the reason for her decision. Even more surprising aspect was that the megastar was not aware of the reason for it.

"I don't know why she said that. I asked all my team members if anyone had said anything to upset her. Later, I got to know that she is doing Mani Ratnam film and he needs longer schedules from her, so she couldn't accommodate our Telugu film," Deccan Chronicle had quoted Chiranjeevi as saying recently.

But Chiranjeevi Konidela surprised everyone, by keeping aside his ego or differences and wishing Trisha Krishnan on her birthday today. The megastar tweeted, "Happy Birthday Trisha @trishtrashers Wish you all the happiness and success all the way along. Have a wonderful year ahead!"

Chiranjeevi's fans were all thrilled with his gesture towards the actress. A fan named Saipavan (@saipaone) tweeted, "Acahrya nunchi Vellipoina wish chesaru meeru great Boss." Trish replied to the megastar and thanked him for his wishes. She wrote, "Thank you to the sweetest legend Sparkling heart @KChiruTweets."

Trisha Krishnan has no special plans for her birthday due to the lockdown. She cut a cake at her residence and shared it with her family members. However, she has been flooded with birthday wishes from many celebs and her fans. She responded to them on Twitter and thanked them.