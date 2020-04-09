Megastar Chiranjeevi slammed the reports that actress Trisha Krishnan walked out Acharya due to creative differences. He says she ditched his movie for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Trisha was roped in to play Chiranjeevi's heroine in Acharya, but she surprised everyone by opting out of it. She tweeted, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project (sic)."

Several speculations were made about the possible reason for Trisha ditching Chiranjeevi's Acharya. It was rumoured that the actress had walked out of the Koratala Siva-directed film due to her creative differences. It was also reported that the 96 stars had dumped this film for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi opened up on the issue and said that denied creative differences made her opt-out of his film Acharya. The megastar revealed that his daughter Sushmita, who is working as a costume designer for it, had even sent Trisha her outfits for the film.

"I don't know why she said that. I asked all my team members if anyone had said anything to upset her. Later, I got to know that she is doing Mani Ratnam film and he needs longer schedules from her, so she couldn't accommodate our Telugu film," Deccan Chronicle quoted Chiranjeevi as saying.

Trisha, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's 2019 film Petta, is very busy with six big-ticjet projects in her kitty. She has already wrapped the filming for Garjanai and is currently busy with the shooting for Paramapadham Vilayattu, Raangi, Sugar and Ram. All these five films are lined up for release in 2020. She is also shooting for Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled for release in 2021.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has stalled the shooting of Acharya following the coronavirus outbreak. He has gone busy with the work of spreading awareness about it and is raising funds for the daily-wage cine workers of Tollywood. He is also using his free time to write his autobiography.