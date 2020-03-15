Chiranjeevi's Acharya earlier had Trisha as the leading lady. But due to issues about remuneration, and other creative differences, the makers of the film never confirmed that the actress was part of the film. But now, finally, she chose to speak about it, and announced that she is not part of the film, anymore.

The actress took to her social media profile and wrote, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project." (sic)

While fans were expecting an official confirmation from the makers that Trisha is part of the film and a first look soon, Trisha's tweet has left them disappointed.

Sources close to the production house has revealed that Trisha did not like the last minute changes that took place in the script, which upset her. Ram Charan was part of this film, initially. But later, reports claimed that Mahesh Babu has replaced Charan and this did not go well with the actress as she wasn't informed about it. Mahesh's role is just a guest role.

At the same time, Mahesh's duration in the film has been increased and grapevine suggests that the addition of a new heroine for the guest actor has disappointed the 96 actress.

So keeping all these issues in mind, Trisha chose to walk out of the project. With a lot of difficulty, Koratala Siva, the director of the film, managed to get Trisha on board but looks like things were never in place.

Acharya is being produced by Ram Charan Tej under Konidela Production Company, jointly with Matinee Entertainments. The film might likely release either during Dasara or Christmas.

Also, reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal is going to replace Trisha in this film. Kajal and Chiranjeevi have earlier teamed up for Khaidi No.150.