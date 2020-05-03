Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has made a mark in the West. She had played key roles in Hollywood flicks - Bride and Prejudice, Mistress of Spices, Provoked and The Last Lesion.

One particular moment from the promotion of Bride and Prejudice in 2005 that perhaps is more popular than the movie itself was Aishwarya's witty responses at The David Letterman's talk show. During their conversation, the host asked the beauty queen if it's common in India for older children to live with their parents.

Aishwarya with a smirk on her face responded, "It's fine to live with your parents. Because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from our parents to meet for dinners." That got the hall to erupt into cheers and applauds, leaving the host out of words. He, however, quickly responded saying that they "have all learnt a little something tonight." Check out the video below:

A few years ago, Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan was also subjected to a similar question when a Twitter user made fun of him for living with his parents. The actor gave a befitting reply, "Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Aishwarya and Abhishek's marital life:

Aishwarya and Abhishek first met on the sets of their film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and later worked in Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. The much-in-love couple got married on April 20, 2007 since then the duo has been setting relationship goals for their fans. Talking about her marital life with Abhishek, the former Miss World in an earlier interview had said, "It feels like yesterday and what's funny is that everyone else thinks so too, which is a great sign. I am clueless about the time that's flown by."

The Bollywood couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary amid the nationwide lockdown.