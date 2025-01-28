February 2025 is almost near. This month many will be witnessing huge releases in the theatres. It is going to be a crazy ride with many interesting films being released. Especially from the South, there are many highly anticipated projects releasing in the month of Feb. Many people are actually waiting for these films. From action thrillers to pure romance, high school love, and hilarious rides. So, here's the full list of films releasing in February.

Thandel

Thandel is one of the most awaited projects from Tollywood. It is said that the film is Naga Chaitanya's most expensive project. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and stars Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and others. It is an epic, adventurous ride set against a coastal backdrop. Thandel is set to release on 7th February 2025.

Vidaamuyarachi

The film Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar, and Trisha and directed by Magizh Thirumeni is the most hyped and awaited project from Kollywood. The fans have been waiting for this film for years, it has already grabbed the people's attention with its wild adventurous teaser and trailer. The film is ready for its release on 6th February 2025.

Laila

Vishwak Sen is back with his hilarious form for Laila. We see him in a completely new avatar. He is dressed up as a female for a curious part of the film. This will be very entertaining as the teaser made everyone laugh out loud. The film is directed by Ram Narayan. The makers have decided to release the movie on the 14th of February, which marks Valentine's Day, ensuring an entertaining blast at the theatres.

BrahmAnandam

Legend Brahmanandam is here again to entertain us with a full-length role. He is the actor who has remained pivotal in South Cinema. He is also known as the 'comedy king'. This film is going to be a fun ride, and it is a tribute to the comedy king. The actor's son, Raja Gautham, is also playing a crucial role in the film. The film is directed by RVS Nikhil. The film is releasing on 7th February 2025.

Dilruba

The film Dilruba starring Kiran Abbavaram, Rukhsar Dhillon, and Nazia Davison, directed by Viswa Karun, is a classic romantic action film that mainly attracts the youth. The teaser shows a pure form of love, emotion, and pain. The film will be released on 14th February 2025.

Mazaka

Sandeep Kishan is in his vintage form with the film Mazaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, starring Sandeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, and Anshu. It is known that if the film is directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina, then it's going to be a hilarious riot. The film's trailer is impressive. The film is ready for its release on 21st February 2025.

Nilavaku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

The third film directed by Dhanush is another highly anticipated film. The film stars Dhanush, Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and others. It is a romantic comedy focused mainly on the youth. The songs from the film are already a hit. The film is going to be released on February 21, 2025.