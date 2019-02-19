This angel sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. Shanina Shaik took to Instagram while posing topless in nothing but a jacket.

Apparently, the 28-year-old just managed to cover her modesty in a black leather jacket teamed with skintight trousers. 'So you want to be a Rock N Rolla?' she apparently penned in the caption of the post.

Shanina Shaik sure knows how to rock the leather. We have to say that she has the biker chic look nailed. But what else do you expect from a Victoria's Secret model?

Reportedly Shanina recently broke her silence on her involvement in Fyre Festival. Apparently, she was one of several supermodels who were paid to promote the disastrous Bahamas-based music festival in 2017 and was featured heavily in Netflix's recently-documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Apparently, Shanina confirmed that she had seen the Netflix exposé, admitting: 'I cried when I watched it.' Shanina apparently added that she would never have promoted the event if she had known about its doomed future and the backlash she would have received.

The Victoria's Secret angel seems to be bouncing back from all that controversy just like her fellow model Kendall Jenner. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was also mired in the controversy of the Fyre Festival. But it seems like Kendall was able to put the controversy behind her.

Shanina Shaik is a successful model who has walked the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is a major gig for any model's career. And to be able to achieve that at such a young age is definitely worthy of note. You can check out the pics here: