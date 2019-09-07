Romee Strijd can even make PJs look good. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is not happening this year, but that doesn't seem to bring Romee down.

The Victoria's Secret Angel reportedly shared a selfie in which she can be seen in nothing but a bra and PJ bottoms. Apparently, after receiving a lymphatic massage, the model smiled for the picture before heading out for a full day of New York Fashion Week activities.

The beauty teased her 5.7 million followers with a look at her toned tummy. The model seemed to be keeping herself busy even though the fashion show has been cancelled. Shanina Shaik, another Victoria's Secret Angel, spilled the gossip during an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph.

'Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an Angel,' said Shanina, who is herself from Australia.

She kept hope alive though, explaining: 'But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about.'

The lingerie giant has been fielding a lot of controversy lately, and the cancellation of the fashion show seems to be the result of the same controversy and criticism that the brand is facing. It is known that Strijd, who was given her Angel title in 2015, has been walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows for the past half-decade. Recently, the lingerie brand was given a letter written by many models that urged the company to address sexual harassment. Victoria's Secret seems to be making changes but we'll have to wait and see if the company actually makes a difference. Romee Strijd looked gorgeous in the snap. You can check out the pic here: