She is an angel alright. But Elsa Hosk sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model took to her social media to share snaps from her vacation in Greece and Italy.

Elsa can be seen showing off her enviable figure in a pink tie-top bikini with red high-waisted bottoms as she leaned against a palm tree. In the pic, the model can be seen climbing a tree and hanging from one of the low boughs, captioning both images 'business.'

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. The Victoria's Secret Angel looked stunning in the pics.

She told Marie Claire of her fitness regimen in 2016: 'I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can.'

Said she: 'Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it's really good to mix that with barre, pilates, or something that'll stretch you out and make you longer.' Well, if we knew boxing could make you look this good, we would have taken it up a long time ago Elsa. Elsa sure looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Elsa also admitted that she's not the person that loves to be in the gym so much but likes to mix it up as much as possible, otherwise she would get bored. You can check out the pics here: