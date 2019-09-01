Martha Hunt sure knows how to turn up the heat. The Victoria's Secret model showed flaunted her curves in a slew of stunning looks.

Martha Hunt showed off her assets in gorgeous lingerie that she had apparently accumulated from her recent shopping trip. The 30-year-old model reportedly gave fans a glimpse into the dressing room as she stripped down and tried out her new underwear purchases.

Martha Hunt sure didn't want to keep any secrets from her fans. Martha filmed herself driving through Manhattan to the Victoria's Secret store on Fifth Avenue, where she was going to sample items from the brand's Incredible Collection. 'I guess I'm doing a haul!' she said, before stopping outside the store to point out her fellow Angel Grace Elizabeth, who's visage graced the side of the store.

Not only did the beauty tease fans with her scintillating show, but she also taught the ladies a few tricks. While trying on a black bra she said: 'One little trick I like to do is cross the straps if that option is opening to me and help push my boobs in.'

We have to say that Martha sure knows how to make shopping exciting. Martha Hunt is a Victoria's Secret veteran, apparently having walked her first Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2013. She is arguably one of the most popular angels. Martha Hunt is one of the most sought after models in the world. She has been the face of many famous fashion brands apart from Victoria's Secret. The lingerie giant recently landed in some hot water when a lot of models banded together and wrote the company a letter trying to get its attention on the matter of sexual harassment. You can check out the video here: