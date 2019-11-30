Georgia Fowler isn't letting the Victoria's Secret Fashion show cancellation get her down. Even though it is known that she rose to fame walking the runway for the lingerie giant.

And her recent social media post showed why she is still one of the most in demand models in the business. The New Zealand-born beauty can be seen showing off her washboard abs in a sexy yellow bikini while taking a dip in St Barthélemy. She later knelt in the sand to flaunt her figure and the tropical backdrop.

Apparently, the pictures were throwback snaps, as the model showed off her trim pins in a thigh-skimming mini dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney.

Georgia told Stellar Magazine that she has been at times 'lonely' in her jet-setting lifestyle. 'I'm never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend,' the model confessed.

She added that when she moved to New York as a 16-year-old in order to boost her career, it was an isolating experience.

'[I was lonely] all the time. It definitely wasn't easy at the beginning; it was a real push and struggle,' she said.

Georgia said she also finds it difficult to meet people as she is a homebody who prefers sitting on the couch when she is home in New York and not working.

'And you're not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?' she joked.

Georgia Fowler is known for taking her fitness seriously. The model is apparently known for her rigorous diets and fitness regime, which includes working out seven days a week and regular sessions inside infrared saunas. Apparently, she keeps in Victoria's Secret Angel shape by mixing her routine up as she enjoys everything from Pilates to yoga to boxing classes.

She is even careful with her diet which usually includes raw fats, dark green vegetable, limited dairy and no processed foods. The model takes her beauty and fitness regimen so seriously that before a Victoria's Secret show, the model steers clear of alcohol, sugar and even fruit in a bid to avoid bloating. You can check out the pic here: