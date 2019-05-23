Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whitely sure is keeping busy. The model has had successful collaborations including on with Marks and Spencer which she began seven years ago.

Reportedly Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has now unveiled her latest lingerie collection for the high street favourite, wowing in a series of stunning shots. The British model, turned up the heat in the campaign photos, modelling an array of lingerie including a sexy green silk two-piece and revealing white lace suspenders.

Rosie modelled a few looks from her line including a spring-chic pink satin set with a pretty floral print. And a white plunge bra and matching suspenders teamed with lace-topped hold-ups. Reportedly Rosie has been working with the British high street giant since 2012 and it's been reported that one in 50 women now owns a bra from Rosie's range. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has had quite the success as a model and is now reciprocating it as a businesswoman it seems. The model is engaged to actor Jason Statham, the couple has a son.

Rosie spoke to Vogue about how becoming a mother has changed her priorities when it comes to her beauty regimen. "I think it's changed because I have way less time to spend on myself!"

We have to say, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is gorgeous and that she doesn't need much of a beauty routine to look the way she does. The model added, "Now whatever time you have, you have to make use of it. Often now I have a choice between make-up or hair. And I spend a lot more time in my gym gear!"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is keeping herself busy and we sure appreciate it. You can check out the pics here: