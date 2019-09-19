Kelly Gale sure knows how to turn up the heat. She is proud of her figure and not shy about flaunting it. And that's just what she did while in Atlanta.

The Victoria's Secret Angel reportedly posted a pic in which she can be seen showing off her pert derrière and toned legs while enjoying the sunset on a balcony. Reportedly, the Swedish-Australian model, thrilled her Instagram followers by posing in a tiny orange bikini that barely concealed her assets.

She captioned the snap: 'It was a bootyful sunset in Atlanta yesterday.' Kelly Gale looked gorgeous in the snap, glancing over her shoulder and standing on her tiptoes. The snap showed off Kelly Gale's flawless figure.

She showcased her flawless figure and also appeared to wear minimal makeup, drawing attention to her natural beauty.

Reportedly, it comes after Kelly ditched her underwear for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York City. She raised eyebrows at the exclusive event by wearing a semi-sheer dress featuring a keyhole cut-out and daring thigh split.

Last year, she told Vogue Australia that she works out 'six days per week, all year round' and consumes a diet of fish, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal and yogurt." Kelly Gale is known to take her health and fitness seriously. Her profession demands it. 'That's how I was brought up,' Kelly said of her healthy diet. 'I was never introduced to bad, unhealthy foods, so for me it's just natural to eat healthy.' Her healthy living seems to have paid off as the model looked gorgeous in the snaps.

The supermodel is known to regularly storm the runway in skimpy outfits for the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand. You can check out the pic here: