Victoria's Secret Angel Keely Gale set temperatures soaring with her recent social media posts. Reportedly to her Instagram and flaunted her pert derriere in a white G-string bikini before going for a dip.

The supermodel is known to regularly storm the runway in skimpy outfits for the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand. But Kelly proved that she doesn't need a fashion show to make people notice her. The model could be seen flaunting her lithe frame as she turned to face the camera in the skimpy swimwear.

'Water is so cold I'm freezing my little [peach emoji] off,' Kelly captioned the racy snap. Her brunette locks could be seen falling around her face and shoulders. The Victoria's Secret model paired her swimwear with simple small gold hoop earrings.

Last year, she told Vogue Australia that she works out 'six days per week, all year round' and consumes a diet of fish, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal and yogurt." Kelly Gakle is known to take her health and fitness seriously. Her profession demands it. 'That's how I was brought up,' Kelly said of her healthy diet. 'I was never introduced to bad, unhealthy foods, so for me it's just natural to eat healthy.'

Hwer healthy living seems to have paid off as the model looked gorgeous in the snaps. Kelly added that she snacks on 'nuts and raw vegan chocolate sweetened with coconut sugar'. Kelly Gale is one of the most successful models in the world. And it sure looks like she is just getting started. The stunner added that said she swears by infrared saunas to make her 'skin glow' and 'help get rid of any puffiness or water retention.' Well, whatever she swears by, it seems to be working, because Kelly Gale looks beautiful. You can check out the pics here: